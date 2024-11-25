News & Insights

Star Mica’s Strategic Reorganization for Growth

November 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Star Mica Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2975) has released an update.

Star Mica Holdings Co., Ltd. is implementing organizational and personnel changes as part of its strategic plan, ‘Find the Value 2026,’ to enhance market share and operational efficiency. The company aims to strengthen its business foundation and drive sustainable growth by realigning its organizational framework, including the consolidation of the Saitama Branch into the Tokyo Headquarters. These changes are designed to maximize corporate value and improve profitability in the coming fiscal year.

