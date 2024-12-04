Star Group reports Q4 EPS ($1.00) vs. (55c) last year

Reports Q4 revenue $240.33M vs. $266.94M last year. “As we move into the heating season and begin a new fiscal year, it’s a great time to reflect on the past twelve months’ performance,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s (SGU) president and CEO. “Temperatures in fiscal 2024 were roughly flat year-over-year, and total revenue fell modestly due to slightly lower volumes and selling prices. However, full year Adjusted EBITDA rose by $14.7 million, reflecting an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins and higher service and installation profitability. We continue to focus on cost containment and the pursuit of attractive acquisitions. At the same time, we remain vigilant in working to address net customer attrition which, at 4.2% in fiscal 2024, was up slightly year-over-year. As we enter the heating season, we believe the Company is well prepared to respond to anything Mother Nature throws our way, while providing our customers with superior customer service.”

