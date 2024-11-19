Star Equity reports Q3 adjusted EPS (29c) vs. 7c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $13.7M vs. $10.4M last year. “In the third quarter of 2024, the acquisition of Timber Technologies drove a quarterly Building Solutions revenue increase versus the third quarter of 2023,” commented Rick Coleman, CEO. “While third quarter results on an organic basis were mixed, we were pleased to have recently announced two large commercial contract wins by our KBS business, totaling $4.6 million. We are seeing increased activity and interest from customers who had put projects on hold earlier in the year, and fourth quarter project signings indicate a material improvement in activity across our entire Building Solutions division. For example, we’ve received letters of intent and substantial deposits on two additional KBS projects totaling over $5 million which we expect to announce within weeks. We believe this momentum shift will translate into significantly improved financial results for both Q4 2024 and FY 2025. At our Investments division, we marked a diversification of our portfolio beyond Building Solutions with our initial entrance into the Energy Services and Transportation & Logistics sectors. Our third quarter investment in Colorado-based Enservco creates an opportunity to broaden the scope of our operations in areas we believe will generate long-term shareholder value.”

