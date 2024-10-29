News & Insights

Star Entertainment Group Announces AGM and Quarterly Report

October 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28th in Brisbane, with key agenda items including the election of a new Non-Executive Director and approval of executive remuneration packages. The company will also release its first quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, showcasing its cash flow and quarterly activities. Shareholders can participate in the meeting either in person or virtually, with voting and question submissions encouraged ahead of time.

