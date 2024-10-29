News & Insights

Stocks

Star Entertainment Faces Revenue Dip Amid Regulatory Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

Star Entertainment Group reported a challenging first quarter, with a revenue decline of 18% compared to the previous year and an EBITDA loss of $18 million. The company faces a tough operating environment and regulatory changes, including a $15 million penalty, while working on a new debt facility for additional liquidity. Despite the setbacks, The Star Brisbane has started its phased opening, aiming to stabilize future revenues.

For further insights into AU:SGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.