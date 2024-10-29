Star Entertainment Faces Revenue Dip Amid Regulatory Challenges

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

Star Entertainment Group reported a challenging first quarter, with a revenue decline of 18% compared to the previous year and an EBITDA loss of $18 million. The company faces a tough operating environment and regulatory changes, including a $15 million penalty, while working on a new debt facility for additional liquidity. Despite the setbacks, The Star Brisbane has started its phased opening, aiming to stabilize future revenues.

