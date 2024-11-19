Star Bulk Carriers reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 73c

Reports Q3 revenue $344.28M , consensus 273.14M…”Star Bulk reported Net Income of $81.3 million, EBITDA of $143.4 million and TCE per vessel per day of $18,843 for the third quarter 2024. Consistent with our stated capital allocation policy, our Board of Directors has approved a dividend distribution of $0.60 / share. Our Company remains focused on creating long term value for our shareholders. Since the beginning of 2021, through 15 consecutive dividend payments, we have returned operational free cash flow after debt service of more than $1.33 billion. At the same time we have taken advantage of elevated vessel values having sold 29 vessels, generating gross proceeds of $563 million. Part of these funds have been used opportunistically for share repurchases amounting to $443 million, at prices significantly below NAV, crystalizing a valuation arbitrage. Substantial remaining cash is kept in reserve for future opportunities for fleet renewal, share repurchases or debt repayment. Finally, we have strengthened our financial position having reduced our Net Debt (per vessel) over the same period by 53%. ..On the financing front, we have received approval for a new $130m debt facility to finance the delivery of our five latest generation high specification eco Kamsarmax Newbuilding vessels delivering in Q4 2025 and H1 2026 in China. With this seven-year post-delivery financing in place and the equity for the vessels already secured, the vessels are now fully financed on very competitive terms. Regarding the dry bulk market, we remain optimistic about its medium-term prospects given the favorable supply picture, stricter environmental regulations, and recent steps by the Chinese government to stimulate the economy.”

