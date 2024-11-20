Star Bulk Carriers Reports Q3 2024 Profit and Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( (SBLK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Star Bulk Carriers presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a global shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, with a diverse fleet that operates in the maritime industry. The company has a significant presence in the global shipping market, characterized by its large and varied fleet of vessels.

In the third quarter of 2024, Star Bulk Carriers reported a net profit of $81.3 million and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share. The company achieved a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate of $18,843, demonstrating improved market conditions and efficiency.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include a significant increase in voyage revenues to $344.3 million, up from $223.1 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s net income also saw a notable rise, with earnings per share reaching $0.70. Additionally, Star Bulk completed several strategic vessel sales, enhancing its financial position with gross proceeds of $50.15 million expected from these transactions.

Star Bulk Carriers continues to strengthen its financial health through strategic decisions, such as reducing net debt per vessel by 53% since 2021, and securing competitive financing for its new eco Kamsarmax vessels. The company’s focus remains on operational efficiency and maximizing shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Star Bulk Carriers is optimistic about the medium-term prospects of the dry bulk market, driven by favorable supply conditions and regulatory changes. The company remains committed to optimizing its fleet operations and capitalizing on market opportunities while navigating geopolitical uncertainties.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.