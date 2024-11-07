Stantec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.30, consensus 90c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.1B. “Stantec’s (STN) momentum continued throughout the third quarter of 2024, showcasing exceptional growth in both revenue and earnings,” said Gord Johnston, CEO. “With our strong third quarter results, 2024 is looking to be another record setting year. We now expect to be near the high end of our previously disclosed net revenue range, and we are raising our adjusted EPS outlook for the year,” Johnston continued, “We’ve made great progress towards our 2024-2026 strategic plan. With our record backlog of $7.3B, and a robust set of further growth opportunities in front of us, we are confident we can successfully execute on our plan and continue to deliver compelling shareholder value in the years to come.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.