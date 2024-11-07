News & Insights

Stocks

Stantec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.30, consensus 90c

November 07, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.1B. “Stantec’s (STN) momentum continued throughout the third quarter of 2024, showcasing exceptional growth in both revenue and earnings,” said Gord Johnston, CEO. “With our strong third quarter results, 2024 is looking to be another record setting year. We now expect to be near the high end of our previously disclosed net revenue range, and we are raising our adjusted EPS outlook for the year,” Johnston continued, “We’ve made great progress towards our 2024-2026 strategic plan. With our record backlog of $7.3B, and a robust set of further growth opportunities in front of us, we are confident we can successfully execute on our plan and continue to deliver compelling shareholder value in the years to come.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.