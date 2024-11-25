News & Insights

Stanley Electric Reports Strong Financial Gains

November 25, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.

Stanley Electric Co. reported a significant year-on-year increase in net income for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 7.9% and operating income surging by 36.4%. The company has also revised its dividend forecast upwards, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into JP:6923 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

