Stanley Electric Announces Restricted Stock Plan

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.

Stanley Electric Co. has announced the disposal of 29,910 shares of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at enhancing corporate value and boosting motivation among its executive officers, operating officers, employees, and directors of its domestic subsidiaries. The plan involves an in-kind contribution of monetary claims by eligible employees to receive the company’s common stock, with a transfer restriction period set until November 2027. This initiative reflects Stanley Electric’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with shareholder interests.

