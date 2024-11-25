News & Insights

Stocks

Stanley Electric Announces Restricted Stock Plan

November 25, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stanley Electric Co. has announced the disposal of 29,910 shares of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at enhancing corporate value and boosting motivation among its executive officers, operating officers, employees, and directors of its domestic subsidiaries. The plan involves an in-kind contribution of monetary claims by eligible employees to receive the company’s common stock, with a transfer restriction period set until November 2027. This initiative reflects Stanley Electric’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into JP:6923 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STAEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.