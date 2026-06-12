Stanley Black's Engineered Fastening Growth Picks Up: More Upside to Come?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK has been witnessing solid growth in the Engineered Fastening segment, driven by persistent strength across the aerospace market. The aerospace market continued its strong trajectory and generated 31% organic growth in the first quarter of 2026.



Solid momentum in the automotive business, driven by a strong demand environment in North America and healthy global fastener system sales across auto OEM markets, bodes well. The business posted 4% organic growth in first-quarter 2026. However, these gains were partially offset by lower volumes in the industrial market. Nevertheless, the segment’s organic revenues grew 7% in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. For 2026, the company expects the segment’s revenues to grow at a low-to-mid single-digit range, supported by operational improvements.



The company also completed its multi-year global cost-reduction program, having generated roughly $2.1 billion in pre-tax run-rate savings. Approximately $1.5 billion of savings came from core supply-chain initiatives, including operational excellence, material productivity and complexity reduction. These actions continue to support profitability and operational efficiency across its segments.

Segment Snapshot of SWK’s Peers

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC is witnessing strength in the Industrial segment (revenues increased 5.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026). Stable demand for its highly engineered bearings and precision components in food & beverage, aggregate & cement, grain, semiconductor and warehousing markets bodes well for RBC’s segment.

IDEX Corporation IEX is benefiting from strength in the Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) An increase in demand for products across the municipal water end market has been proving beneficial for the IDEX’s FMT segment. Higher demand for mining application solutions also bodes well for the segment.

SWK’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Stanley Black have gained 7% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, SWK is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64X, below the industry’s average of 16.02X. Stanley Black carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWK’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.9% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.