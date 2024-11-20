Stanley Black & Decker sees FY27 revenue $16.5B-$17B

Sees FY27 adjusted EBITDA $2.5B, plus or minus $100M. Sees FY27 free cash flow conversion roughly 100%, plus or minus 10 points. Patrick D. Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, ” We remain focused on executing strategies to deliver further supply chain improvements as we drive toward our target of 35%+ adjusted gross margins, support incremental growth investments, and pursue compelling opportunities to push beyond the transformation milestones. We are confident that we are taking the actions to position the business for sustainable and growing earnings power, which along with disciplined capital deployment has the potential to deliver compelling shareholder value over the long term.”

