Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $351.3 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $101.9 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.7 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $3.960 billion from $3.945 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $351.3 Mln. vs. $101.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $3.960 Bln vs. $3.945 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.20 To $ 5.45

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