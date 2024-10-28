StandardAero initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with a Buy rating and $38 price target The firm estimates 12% annual revenue growth through 2027, underpinned by ramping LEAP shop visits and growing share of the CFM56. It calls StandardAero a “scarce asset with a premium offering.”

