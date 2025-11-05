Standard Motor Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Guidance Revised

Standard Motor Products SMP posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 and rose from $1.28 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues rose to $499 million from $399 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485 million. Gross profit rose to $161.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $121.4 million. Operating income increased to $47.6 million from $37.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

In the reported quarter, revenues from the Vehicle Control segment totaled $197.7 million, which fell 1.6% year over year due to softness in the wire category. The metric, however, topped our estimate of $188 million. Operating income of $15.9 million fell from the prior-year quarter’s $22.6 million and missed our estimate of $20.6 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment came in at $144.7 million, which rose from the year-ago quarter’s $125 million due to the continuation of the strong sales. The metric also topped our estimate of $121 million. The segment registered an operating income of $26.8 million, up from $16.4 million reported in the year-ago period and topped our expectation of $15.2 million.



Revenues from the Engineered Solutions segment remained flat year over year at $72.2 million and topped our estimate of $71.7 million. Operating income was $4.1 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $5.3 million and missed our expectation of $4.4 million.



Revenues from the Nissens Automotive segment totaled $84.5 million and missed our expectation of $100 million. The segment registered an operating income of $10.8 million, which topped our expectation of $5.4 million.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $87.2 million in cash as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $44.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $538.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $535.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by the operating activities totaled $85.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. SG&A expenses rose 39.7% to $113.4 million.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2025.

SMP Updates 2025 Guidance

For 2025, the company now expects sales growth in the low-to-mid 20s percent range compared with the previous estimate of the low-20s percent range. It now expects adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of 10.5-11% of total revenues compared with the previous guidance of 10-11% of total revenues.

