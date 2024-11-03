Standard Chartered downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Gurpreet Singh Sahi downgraded Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to Neutral from Buy with a 937 GBp price target citing valuation. The firm also notes non interest income growth is elevated, structural hedging is relatively low, and reported accounts set to diverge more for FY25.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SCBFF:
- HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered look to tap into boom in U.S., Reuters says
- Standard Chartered Announces Board Reshuffle for 2024
- Standard Chartered Executes Major Share Buy-Back
- Standard Chartered price target lowered to 994 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Standard Chartered PLC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.