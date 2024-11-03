Standard Chartered downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Gurpreet Singh Sahi downgraded Standard Chartered (SCBFF) to Neutral from Buy with a 937 GBp price target citing valuation. The firm also notes non interest income growth is elevated, structural hedging is relatively low, and reported accounts set to diverge more for FY25.

