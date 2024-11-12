News & Insights

Stamper Oil & Gas Extends and Reprices Warrants

November 12, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Stamper Oil & Gas (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas has received approval to extend and reprice its share purchase warrants, originally issued at $0.07, to a new exercise price of $0.05. The expiration dates of the warrants have been extended to late 2025, with specific conditions that could accelerate the expiry based on share price performance.

