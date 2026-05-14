Stampede Drilling Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Stampede Drilling Inc. (SDI.V) announced a profit for first quarter of C$1.73 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.73 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$1.45 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to C$25.80 million from C$23.40 million last year.

Stampede Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.73 Mln. vs. C$1.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.01 vs. C$0.01 last year. -Revenue: C$25.80 Mln vs. C$23.40 Mln last year.

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