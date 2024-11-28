Stallion Gold Corp Announces Option Agreement and Leadership Change

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for a definitive option agreement, allowing 1503571 B.C. Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project in Idaho. The agreement involves cash payments and share issuance, with the Optionee taking over operations without the need for Stallion Uranium to incur exploration costs. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of William Breen following the divestiture of its US exploration assets.

