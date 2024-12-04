News & Insights

Stagwell's The People Platform Promotes George Brady To CEO

December 04, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stagwell, Inc.'s (STGW) Marketing Cloud's enterprise software company The People Platform announced Wednesday the appointment of George Brady as CEO, effective immediately.

Prior to this appointment, Brady held the positions of President and Chief Revenue Officer at The People Platform.

Brady has over 20 years of experience in the retail media industry. Prior to his roles as President and Chief Revenue Officer at The People Platform, Brady held multiple leadership positions at Nielsen including Vice President of Client Solutions On-Location and Vice President of Sales, TV/Cable and Digital Out of Home.

