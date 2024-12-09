Stabilus Confirms Preliminary FY24 Results; Issues FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stabilus (SIUAF) reported that its fiscal 2024 profit was 72.0 million euros compared to 103.3 million euros, last year. The company said profit was down significantly year-on-year, driven mainly by depreciation and amortization from Destaco purchase price allocation, acquisition-related interest expenses, as well as higher taxes, after one-time special effects in fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT was 157.1 million euros, compared to 158.4 million euros, prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 12.0%, compared with 13.0%.

Fiscal 2024 revenue increased 7.5% to 1.31 billion euros. The company said the increase was mainly due to the first-time consolidation of Destaco in the second half of fiscal 2024.

For fiscal 2025, Stabilus expects revenue of 1.3 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13%.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 1.15 euros per share will be paid.

