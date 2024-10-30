News & Insights

Staar Surgical reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 17c

October 30, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $88.59M, consensus $86.91M. “In the third quarter, we achieved double-digit sales growth against a macroeconomic environment that softened in the second half of the quarter, particularly in China,” said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical (STAA). “STAAR is well positioned to navigate through the current market dynamics, which we believe are transitory. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the recent shift in fiscal policy and announced stimulus in China and will continue to closely monitor the potential impact on our near to midterm growth outlook.”

