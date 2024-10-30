News & Insights

Staar Surgical Achieves 10% Sales Growth, Income Doubles

October 30, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Staar Surgical ( (STAA) ) has shared an update.

STAAR Surgical Company reported a robust 10% increase in net sales to $88.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by growth across all regions, despite a challenging economic backdrop. The company saw significant uptake in its EVO Implantable Collamer Lenses, contributing to its strong market position. Net income doubled to $10 million, reflecting gains on foreign currency transactions, while maintaining a positive outlook for fiscal year 2024. Investors can expect continued focus on market expansion and customer engagement as STAAR navigates dynamic market conditions.

