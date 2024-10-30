Staar Surgical Achieves 10% Sales Growth, Income Doubles

Staar Surgical ( (STAA) ) has shared an update.

STAAR Surgical Company reported a robust 10% increase in net sales to $88.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by growth across all regions, despite a challenging economic backdrop. The company saw significant uptake in its EVO Implantable Collamer Lenses, contributing to its strong market position. Net income doubled to $10 million, reflecting gains on foreign currency transactions, while maintaining a positive outlook for fiscal year 2024. Investors can expect continued focus on market expansion and customer engagement as STAAR navigates dynamic market conditions.

For detailed information about STAA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.