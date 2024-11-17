St George Mining Partners with Alger for Araxá Project

St. George Mining Ltd. (AU:SGQ) has released an update.

St George Mining Ltd has appointed Brazilian consultancy Alger to advance the licensing process for its high-grade niobium-REE Araxá Project in Brazil. This strategic move aims to streamline approvals and adhere to ESG standards as the company prepares for the project’s development. With Alger’s proven expertise in securing mining licenses, St George is poised to make significant progress in its acquisition and operational plans.

