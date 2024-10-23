St. Barbara Ltd. Prioritizes Growth Projects and Cuts Costs

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. has shifted its strategic focus to prioritize the development of its Simberi and Atlantic growth projects, ending the year with a robust cash position of $191 million and no debt. The company completed the transition of its Leonora business to Genesis Minerals and reduced corporate costs significantly while maintaining core capabilities. Simberi achieved its gold production targets with 54,705 ounces, and Atlantic Operations produced 6,480 ounces before the closure of the Touquoy mine.

