News & Insights

Stocks

SSR Mining Updates on Çöpler Incident Findings

May 26, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:SSR) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has announced an update on the incident that occurred at its Çöpler facility in February 2024, disclosing the receipt of an Expert Committee Report by the İliç Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. The company’s preliminary assessment suggests no significant deviations from the designed parameters of the heap leach pad, a key infrastructure component implicated in the incident. SSR Mining continues to review the report in detail and expresses ongoing support for those affected by the Çöpler incident.

For further insights into AU:SSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.