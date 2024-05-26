SSR Mining Updates on Çöpler Incident Findings

SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:SSR) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has announced an update on the incident that occurred at its Çöpler facility in February 2024, disclosing the receipt of an Expert Committee Report by the İliç Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. The company’s preliminary assessment suggests no significant deviations from the designed parameters of the heap leach pad, a key infrastructure component implicated in the incident. SSR Mining continues to review the report in detail and expresses ongoing support for those affected by the Çöpler incident.

For further insights into AU:SSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.