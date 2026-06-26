SSR Mining Optimizes Portfolio With Copler Mine Stake Sale

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM announced that it closed its previously announced sale of 80% stake in the Çöpler Mine to Cengiz Holding A.S. Along with the prior announced sale of the 20% stake in the Hod Maden development project, the sale of the Çöpler Mine is consistent with SSR Mining's refocusing toward an Americas platform.

Details of SSR Mining’s Deal to Sell Çöpler Mine Stakes

On March 4, 2026, SSR Mining inked a binding memorandum of understanding to sell its majority stake in the Çöpler Mine and related properties in Türkiye. Çöpler was a key contributor to SSRM’s output, which stopped operations on Feb. 13, 2024, following a significant slip on the heap leach pad.

SSR Mining worked toward the restart of the Çöpler Mine while securing the necessary regulatory approvals from Turkish authorities over the past two years. During this time, the company determined a strategic review to be the optimal path for the mine to maximize shareholder value.

SSR Mining received $1.49 billion in cash from the transaction, which it plans to use for continued business reinvestment, capital returns and accretive growth initiatives. SSRM expects the sale to yield immediate value for shareholders by exceeding current market expectations for the mine's net asset value and cash flow.

SSRM’s recent strategic actions, including the acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine, position it as a leading producer in the United States focused on free cash flow and capital return. The company currently operates four active mines across the United States, Canada and Argentina. SSR Mining expects gold-equivalent ounces to be 450,000-535,000 for 2026.

SSRM Stock Price Performance

The SSRM stock has appreciated a whopping 125.2% in a year compared with the industry’s return of 40.8%.

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SSR Mining’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SSRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. DOW flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ALB and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dow's current-year earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a 377% year-over-year surge. Dow’s shares have gained 13.6% in a year.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 124% so far this year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 62.7% in a year.

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Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.