SSR Mining Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $97.29 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $90.07 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $137.01 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $443.79 million from $405.45 million last year.

SSR Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.29 Mln. vs. $90.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $443.79 Mln vs. $405.45 Mln last year.

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