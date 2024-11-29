News & Insights

SSH Group Ltd Strengthens Australia’s Resource Industries

November 29, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

SSH Group Ltd. (AU:SSH) has released an update.

SSH Group Ltd, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, is a leading provider of industrial resources to Australia’s mining, civil, and construction sectors, boasting a large portfolio of equipment and a dedicated workforce. Operating from key locations in Perth and Pilbara, the company leverages its extensive expertise to drive project success and enhance community outcomes.

