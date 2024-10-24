SSE Secures £3bn Credit for Clean Energy Expansion

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE and SSEN Transmission have secured new sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities worth £3 billion, backed by 15 banks, to support their Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus. These facilities, focusing on sustainability and clean energy transition, will aid in crucial national infrastructure investments aimed at achieving the UK’s climate goals. The strategic move reflects SSE’s commitment to maintaining financial discipline while investing in renewable energy projects.

For further insights into GB:SSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.