News & Insights

Stocks

SSE Secures £3bn Credit for Clean Energy Expansion

October 24, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE and SSEN Transmission have secured new sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities worth £3 billion, backed by 15 banks, to support their Net Zero Acceleration Programme Plus. These facilities, focusing on sustainability and clean energy transition, will aid in crucial national infrastructure investments aimed at achieving the UK’s climate goals. The strategic move reflects SSE’s commitment to maintaining financial discipline while investing in renewable energy projects.

For further insights into GB:SSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.