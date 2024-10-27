News & Insights

SS&C price target raised to $70 from $65 at Morgan Stanley

October 27, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raised the firm’s price target on SS&C to $70 from $65 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes SS&C continues to deliver on mid to high single digit organic growth and while the multiple remains undemanding, it would like to observe organic growth performance amid more challenging compares before turning constructive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

