SS&C price target raised to $70 from $65 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raised the firm’s price target on SS&C to $70 from $65 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes SS&C continues to deliver on mid to high single digit organic growth and while the multiple remains undemanding, it would like to observe organic growth performance amid more challenging compares before turning constructive.

