SRT Marine Systems Raises £8.5 Million in Retail Offer

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.
SRT Marine Systems PLC successfully concluded its Retail Offer, generating £0.95 million by issuing 2,733,965 shares at 35 pence each. With this, the total fundraising amounts to approximately £8.5 million, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting. The new shares are anticipated to commence trading on AIM following the meeting in December.
For further insights into GB:SRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.