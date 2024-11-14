News & Insights

SRT Marine Systems Raises £8.5 Million in Retail Offer

November 14, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.

SRT Marine Systems PLC successfully concluded its Retail Offer, generating £0.95 million by issuing 2,733,965 shares at 35 pence each. With this, the total fundraising amounts to approximately £8.5 million, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting. The new shares are anticipated to commence trading on AIM following the meeting in December.

