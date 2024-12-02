SRT Marine Systems Advances with New Director and Fundraising

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.
SRT Marine Systems successfully passed all resolutions at their recent General Meeting, paving the way for a fundraising initiative and appointing Oliver Plunkett as a Non-Executive Director. Plunkett, with a background in law and financial services, represents Ocean Infinity, a significant shareholder in SRT. This strategic move is expected to enhance SRT’s governance and growth prospects in the maritime surveillance sector.
