SRIVARU prices 106.2M units at 6.4c in upsized underwritten public offering

SRIVARU (SVMH) Holding announced the pricing of its public offering of 106,250,000 units at a public offering price of $0.064 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, which can be exercisable for two ordinary shares pursuant to an alternative cashless exercise provision. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,937,500 ordinary shares and 15,937,500 warrants to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The common warrants will be exercisable on the date of shareholder approval at a price of $0.096 per share and will expire five years from the date of shareholder approval. The ordinary shares and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this public offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $6.8 million. The offering is expected to close on October 31, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Maxim Group is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

