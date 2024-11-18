News & Insights

SRG Global Secures $700 Million in New Contracts

November 18, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

SRG Global Limited has announced the acquisition of $700 million in contracts across Australia and New Zealand, spanning sectors such as water, transport, health, and resources. These deals include significant partnerships with SA Water, Fonterra, and South32, highlighting SRG Global’s growth and diversification in the infrastructure services market. The company’s strategic expansions underscore its robust position and ongoing momentum in delivering critical infrastructure solutions.

