SRG Global Secures $700 Million in New Contracts

SRG Global Limited has announced the acquisition of $700 million in contracts across Australia and New Zealand, spanning sectors such as water, transport, health, and resources. These deals include significant partnerships with SA Water, Fonterra, and South32, highlighting SRG Global’s growth and diversification in the infrastructure services market. The company’s strategic expansions underscore its robust position and ongoing momentum in delivering critical infrastructure solutions.

