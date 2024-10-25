SRG Global Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

SRG Global Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at the Royal Perth Yacht Club. Key agenda items include adopting the Remuneration Report, electing directors, confirming the auditor’s appointment, and issuing incentive performance rights. Shareholders’ votes are crucial for these resolutions, impacting company governance and strategic decisions.

