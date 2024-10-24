News & Insights

SRE Group Faces Circular Delay and Trading Suspension

October 24, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited has announced a further delay in the distribution of its circular regarding major financial transactions, now expected by November 30, 2024. The company has also confirmed the continued suspension of trading in its shares, pending compliance with resumption guidelines. Investors are advised to remain cautious while dealing with the company’s shares.

