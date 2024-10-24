SRE Group Faces Circular Delay and Trading Suspension

SRE Group Limited (HK:1207) has released an update.

SRE Group Limited has announced a further delay in the distribution of its circular regarding major financial transactions, now expected by November 30, 2024. The company has also confirmed the continued suspension of trading in its shares, pending compliance with resumption guidelines. Investors are advised to remain cautious while dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:1207 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.