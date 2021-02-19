SRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.06, changing hands as high as $125.47 per share. Sempra Energy shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $88 per share, with $160.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.13. The SRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

