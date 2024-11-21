SR Bancorp Approves 2024 Equity Plan and Directors

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SR Bancorp, Inc. ( (SRBK) ) has issued an update.

SR Bancorp, Inc.’s shareholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, which aims to enhance stockholder value, during the Annual Meeting on November 20, 2024. The meeting also saw the election of new directors and the ratification of Baker Tilly US, LLP as the independent accounting firm for the next fiscal year, highlighting the company’s commitment to robust governance and financial oversight.

