Square Resources Invests Big in Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Square Resources Holdings Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Ltd, acquiring a 22.22% voting power with over 2.2 billion fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment, valued at $20 million, signals a strong vote of confidence in Bowen Coking Coal’s potential, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:BCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.