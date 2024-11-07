News & Insights

Square Resources Invests Big in Bowen Coking Coal

November 07, 2024 — 04:14 am EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Square Resources Holdings Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Ltd, acquiring a 22.22% voting power with over 2.2 billion fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment, valued at $20 million, signals a strong vote of confidence in Bowen Coking Coal’s potential, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

