Square Resources Invests Big in Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.
Square Resources Holdings Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Ltd, acquiring a 22.22% voting power with over 2.2 billion fully paid ordinary shares. This significant investment, valued at $20 million, signals a strong vote of confidence in Bowen Coking Coal’s potential, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.
