SQM Reports Growth Amid Lithium Market Dynamics

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) reported positive growth in its third quarter financial results for 2024, with a notable 18% increase in lithium sales volumes driven by strong electric vehicle demand, despite a 24% drop in average prices. The company is optimistic about the specialty fertilizer and iodine markets, with plans to enhance production efficiency and capacity. SQM’s strategic focus on lithium aligns with the clean energy transition, positioning it competitively in the global market.

