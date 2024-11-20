SQM Q3 Net Income Declines YoY - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) reported net income for the third quarter of $131.4 million or $0.46 per share, a decrease of 72.6% compared to $479.4 million or $1.68 per share, prior year. Revenues were $1.08 billion, a decrease of 41.5% compared to a year ago.

CEO, Ricardo Ramos, said: "We are publishing our third quarter 2024 financial results with positive volume growth in almost all of our business lines compared to last year. Fertilizer markets have shown solid market dynamics with a market size recovery. Our Specialty Plant Nutrition volumes grew more than 20% year-on-year while our revenues in this business line increased close to 12%."

