SQM Enhances Policy for Related Party Transactions

November 12, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) has released an update.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has updated its policy on transactions with related parties, aiming to streamline its operations across its extensive international network. The revised policy outlines specific financial thresholds and customary transactions, ensuring these operations contribute to the company’s social interest and align with market conditions. This update is part of SQM’s strategy to enhance efficiency in its mining and commercial activities.

