Spyre Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.36), consensus (82c)

Spyre had available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $414.2M at quarter end. “With the recent preclinical updates on SPY003, we have now delivered preclinical data supporting potent, half-life extended molecules across the Spyre portfolio. Our next-generation antibodies targeting alpha4beta7, TL1A, and IL-23 all have best-in-class potential as monotherapies and provide multiple chances to deliver paradigm-changing efficacy as combination therapies,” said CEO Cameron Turtle. “Our continued execution against our program milestones, at or ahead of schedule, puts Spyre on the cusp of a series of value-creating catalysts over the next few quarters, beginning with our expected SPY001 healthy volunteer interim data by the end of this year.”

