Spyre Therapeutics Reports Promising Trial Results for SPY001

Spyre Therapeutics ( (SYRE) ) has issued an announcement.
Spyre Therapeutics announced the promising interim results from its Phase 1 trial of SPY001, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting α4β7 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The trial revealed that SPY001, with a half-life exceeding 90 days, was well-tolerated and showed potential for long-term maintenance dosing, either every three or six months. Spyre plans to begin a Phase 2 trial in mid-2025, aiming to enhance the efficacy of current treatments with this innovative therapy and other combinations.
