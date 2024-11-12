News & Insights

Spyre Therapeutics Reports Promising Trial Results for SPY001

November 12, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

Spyre Therapeutics ( (SYRE) ) has issued an announcement.

Spyre Therapeutics announced the promising interim results from its Phase 1 trial of SPY001, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting α4β7 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The trial revealed that SPY001, with a half-life exceeding 90 days, was well-tolerated and showed potential for long-term maintenance dosing, either every three or six months. Spyre plans to begin a Phase 2 trial in mid-2025, aiming to enhance the efficacy of current treatments with this innovative therapy and other combinations.

