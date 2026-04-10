Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (SPYM), which added 64,750,000 units, or a 4.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYM, in morning trading today Nvidia (NVDA) is up about 2%, and Apple (AAPL) is up by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Leverage Shares 2X Long CIFR Daily ETF (CIFG), which added 135,000 units, for a 38.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYM, CIFG: Big ETF Inflows

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