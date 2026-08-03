Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, which added 22,050,000 units, or a 14.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Phillips 66 is down about 1.1%, and APA is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TEUP ETF, which added 160,000 units, for a 38.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYD, TEUP: Big ETF Inflows

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