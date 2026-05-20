SPXS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 26.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 71.2. A bullish investor could look at SPXS's 26.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPXS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.5299 per share, with $58.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.45. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day.
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