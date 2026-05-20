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SPXS

SPXS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

May 20, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: SPXS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $27.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 26.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 71.2. A bullish investor could look at SPXS's 26.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPXS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.5299 per share, with $58.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.45. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares 1 Year Performance Chart

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Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding DMRM
 Paul Singer Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding DMRM-> Paul Singer Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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