And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, which lost 1,400,000 of its units, representing a 34.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LQDI, in morning trading today Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade ETF is trading flat.
VIDEO: SPTL, LQDI: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.