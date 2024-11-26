Spruce Power Expands Solar Portfolio with Major Acquisition

Spruce Power Holding ( (SPRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Spruce Power has significantly expanded its solar portfolio by acquiring around 9,800 residential solar systems from NJR Clean Energy Ventures for $132.5 million. This acquisition, supported by a new debt facility, bolsters Spruce’s presence in New Jersey and is expected to boost operational efficiency and cash flow. With this move, Spruce aims to enhance customer experience and shareholder value, further cementing its position as a top residential solar provider in the region.
Learn more about SPRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.