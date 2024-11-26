Spruce Power Expands Solar Portfolio with Major Acquisition

Spruce Power Holding ( (SPRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spruce Power has significantly expanded its solar portfolio by acquiring around 9,800 residential solar systems from NJR Clean Energy Ventures for $132.5 million. This acquisition, supported by a new debt facility, bolsters Spruce’s presence in New Jersey and is expected to boost operational efficiency and cash flow. With this move, Spruce aims to enhance customer experience and shareholder value, further cementing its position as a top residential solar provider in the region.

